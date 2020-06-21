North Street railroad crossing repairs to result in traffic detours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drivers should anticipate traffic detours on North Street near York and Quarry streets as repairs get underway on the railroad crossing this week.

The repair work starts Monday and is expected to last three to seven days. The City of Auburn is working in partnership with the Finger Lakes Railway on the project.

The first phase will have flagmen direct two-way traffic on North Street through a single lane as two northbound lanes and half of the adjacent southbound lane are repaired. During the second phase, two-way traffic will be directed into the two northbound lanes of North Street as repair work is finished on the southbound lanes.

York Street between Quarry Street and North Street will be closed to all except local traffic for the duration of the roadwork. Drivers also won't be able to turn onto North Street from York Street but will instead be directed to Quarry Street, where they can turn north or south at the North Street intersection.

Northbound vehicles won't be able to turn directly onto York Street during the second phase but can access it through a detour onto Quarry Street.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

