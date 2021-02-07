Northern Cayuga County under winter weather advisory

People planning travel Sunday afternoon and evening in areas near the southern Lake Ontario shoreline could encounter some treacherous conditions, the National Weather Service said.

The agency has issued a winter weather advisory for an area that includes northern Cayuga County from 4 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday. Lake effect snow will produce 3 to 6 inches of accumulation in the most persistent bands. Wayne and Oswego counties are also part of the advisory.

"Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Monday.

"Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visiibilities."

