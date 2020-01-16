Northern NY man charged with arson; allegedly started fire in apartment

A northern New York man has been arrested after allegedly starting a fire in his apartment.

According to the New York State Police, a structure fire was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Washington St. in the village of Alexandria Bay. The fire damaged an upstairs apartment.

Multiple agencies, including the Alexandria Bay fire and police departments, state police, state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management, launched an investigation in the cause and origin of the fire.

Following the investigation, the upstairs tenant — Nicholas F. Leeson — was arrested and charged with second-degree arson, a class B felony.

Leeson, 29, was arraigned in Alexandria Town Court and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County sheriff on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.

