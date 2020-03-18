'Not what we stand for': Protesters air grievances against Cayuga Nation Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Halftown-run council has repeatedly said the group, which it has labeled as "dissidents," that operated those buildings in Seneca Falls had illegally seized that property in 2014. The council said it lawfully retook possession of Cayuga Nation property.

Charles Bowman, who was detained by the Cayuga Nation police during the Feb. 29 clash, said Wednesday the protest was organized by traditional Cayuga Nation members but he helped get the word out. Bowman said he was defending a woman at the clash and was pepper sprayed, hit with a baton and kicked. Although he is not Native American, he said he has lived in Seneca County his entire life and knows Cayuga Nation members who identify as more traditional members.

"It's our responsibility to help our neighbors," Bowman said. "They're being put down because they're traditional, because of their language and their culture and (Halftown) is afraid of that."

Bowman has filed a complaint with the Seneca Falls Police Department against the Cayuga Nation police, and the nation has filed a complaint against Bowman. As of Wednesday, both were still under investigation.