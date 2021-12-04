'Nothing more special': Children get presents at Shop with a Cop event in Auburn

A smile never left Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck's face during the Shop with a Cop event Saturday.

Schenck said he loves the annual program, in which children across the county go shopping at Walmart in Auburn with Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputies. Later, participants wrap the purchases as gifts for the holidays.

Before the shopping commenced, children and personnel hung around at the Sennett Fire Department station while waiting for all the participants. Sgt. Brian Myers, who started the event around 10 years ago and oversaw Saturday's proceedings, said he was happy Shop with a Cop could be held again after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you ask everybody in this room, including myself and the sheriff, out of everything that we do for the entire year, this is by far our favorite event that we do," he said.

The interactions sheriff's office personnel have with the public, including children, are often in difficult situations, Myers said. In contrast, Myers said Shop with a Cop is "solely a positive interaction."

"There is nothing more special than a kid's face on Christmas morning when they have all those presents that they get to open up and seeing their reaction, and if we can help bring that to communities across our county — I wish we could (hold the event for) more kids, I wish we could do it every day of the year, because it is by far the happiest experience that we all have all year long," he continued.

Participation was lower this year, he noted, adding that the event was starting at the Sennett Fire Department this year to allow for more room to let people spread out due to the pandemic. Myers hopes the sheriff's office will be able to make the event a little bigger next year. The Walmart gift cards used for the event were each worth $150, up from the $100 cards from previous years. The Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association of Cayuga County donated the cards.

Deputy Christopher Ellinwood, the school resource officer for Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, spoke with his junior partner for the day, Ava Enderle, who was rocking both a Santa hat and reindeer antlers. Ava, 8, wanted to grab items such as a toy for her sister, a flower box for her mom and a shirt for her stepdad. She didn't express interest in buying anything for herself, and talked about why she wanted to focus on her family.

"Because they're special to me," Ava said.

After the final participants arrived before heading to the store, everyone went outside to take pictures. Myers used a drone to take a photo from the sky. The sheriff's office members and their junior partners then left in office vehicles, with sirens blasting as lights flashed. As deputies and children got into Walmart, Myers' partner, Gracie Stewart, skipped into the building.

Zachary Loveless and Deputy Val Thurston were on the hunt for a piece of jewelry for one of Zachary's sisters. One of the rings Zachary initially eyed cost around $300, but since he didn't have enough for that, he found a $28 heart-shaped necklace.

Further into the store, Noah McCraw, 8, and Deputy Brian Kelly ran into Noah's brother Nick and Schenck. Kelly jokingly blocked Nick's view so he couldn't see the gift Noah picked out for him. Similarly, Schenck and Nick made sure Nick's gift for Noah was hidden by a bag. The sheriff said Nick brought along his own calculator, with the boy mentioning they still had $103 left. They later found a store associate to unlock a video game.

Tyler Daley, 9, and Detective Michael Baim had a cart chocked with goods. Tyler had grabbed pillows and blanket he wanted to give to the homeless, and he got cat food for his cat. He also had other items such as some Funko POP! figures, but noted that if that there was money left over at the end of their shopping, he wanted to buy pet food for "pets in danger." Tyler talked about why he wanted to use the money for homeless people.

"I have a home and a lot of people don't and they live in the streets and they need some help," he said. Baim said he found that perspective "refreshing."

Later, people such as Deputy Stephanie Wojcikowski and her young partner, Caylee Felt, 9, waited for others after buying their items at check out. Deputy Brendan Raftis broke out his impression of the movie character Shrek at one point while his partner Natelynn Rosetti, 10, occasionally busted some dance moves. After getting his gifts with Thurston, Zachary played around. He grabbed a stuffed animal he got one of his sisters and placed it on Wojcikowski's head. She kept it on a head for a few seconds like a makeshift hat, with a gigawatt grin on her face as she laughed.

Later, participants went back to the fire station to wrap gifts and have pizza from Mark's Pizzeria. Wojcikowski said she was greatly enjoying the event.

"It's priceless, honestly. You really can't put a number on being able to come out and spend time with kids and make them laugh and celebrate the holidays with them," she said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

