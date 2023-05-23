From maintenance positions to internship-type roles, the New York State Fair is filling a variety of positions for the summer and the 13-day fair that begins in late August.

The summer job opportunities include positions in the events, maintenance and trades departments. The fair is also hiring student assistants who will work in the director's office, press office and the sponsorship department.

Individuals hired for summer jobs will work through Labor Day, Sept. 4 — the last day of the state fair.

For the state fair, there are temporary positions available in guest relations, safety, security and transportation. The fair will also hire superintendents to oversee the Talent Showcase, a youth talent show, and the Pan African Village.

"We've all heard the adage that 'many hands make light work,'" said Sean Hennessey, the fair's interim director. "We are so grateful every year to have about 1,600 community members step up to help our team throw one of the biggest, most fun events in New York state.

"From staffing the Great Potato Booth, to answering visitors' questions in Guest Relations, to leading programming in key superintendent roles like what we have available in Pan African Village and Talent Showcase, to security and tram driver roles, there's no way it would all come together without any one of these roles. If you're interested in working for the fair, we have a job for you!"

More information about the jobs can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/about/employment. There are links on that page to the employment application. Anyone with questions should email recruitment@agriculture.ny.gov.

Two companies, the Green Event Ninjas and the KleenTeem, are also hiring for grounds and restroom cleaning jobs at the fair. The temporary posts will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 8 — before and after the fair's run. The state fair's employment page has links to apply for those positions.

The fair begins Aug. 23 and will conclude on Sept. 4.