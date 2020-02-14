'Now is the time': State teachers union officials visit Auburn schools on advocacy tour

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the end of the Seward tour, Pallotta said the visit was positive and acknowledged the school's struggles, such as class sizes. He also noted a need for social workers, physiologists and mental health specialists, adding that is "the common theme" throughout his visits in the state. He referenced the students being taught in the hallway and said these underfunding issues could be addressed through raised taxes on the rich.

"There's not much room left in this building. You could see the special needs class being held in the hall. It shouldn't be that way," he said. "There is money in this state and we believe that with a little bit of a higher tax on billionaires and ultra millionaires we can take care of these kinds of problems."

He said the union is not suggesting that taxes be raised on "somebody who just made a million dollars" or the middle class. Pallotta said there are senators and assembly members who believe "now is the time to fully fund foundation aid" and that districts across class levels in the state are having issues, which he believes is largely due to lack of foundation aid funding.

"They also say it's hard to raise taxes in an election year, but you can see by the teacher that was working with the kids in the hall it's also hard to work as a teacher when your classroom is a hallway," Pallotta said.