Journalist Jami Floyd will come to Auburn to talk about the state of news and politics today on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The host of NPR's "All Things Considered" on WNYC in New York City, Floyd has appeared as a commentator on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS.
Floyd will take part in a roundtable community talk, providing insight based on her expertise and answering questions from the audience.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the West End Theater at West Middle School Apartments, 217 Genesee St., Auburn. The event is hosted by the Seward House Museum.
Tickets are $10 for members of the museum and $15 for nonmembers. Space is limited, and reservations are recommended.
For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.