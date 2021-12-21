NY Air National Guard to help track Santa on his journey Christmas Eve

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will celebrate its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus this Christmas Eve, and the New York Air National Guardsmen and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel at the Eastern Air Defense Sector are ready to help.

According to a news release from the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs, tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa. Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958.

Starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. At 6 a.m. children and parents can call to inquire about Santa at (877) 446-6723, where they will either speak to a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who not reach a volunteer with hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa's current location.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, noradsanta.org, launched Dec. 1 and features Santa's North Pole Village, a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, webstore and more.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can count down the days until Santa's launch on heir smart phones and tables. Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter YouTube and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms Bing, Amazon Alexa and OnStar.

"We're delighted to support NORAD's Santa tracking operations," EADS Commander Col. Paul M. Bishop said in a statement. "I can assure everyone that EADS will do everything in its power to assist Santa with his critical mission."

A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD's top priority is the defense of North America. NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers and fighter aircraft on alert, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to detect, deter, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace.

EADS is located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome, New York, and is part of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region-1st Air Force (CONR-1AF), which is located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S., EADS is composed of the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, a Canadian Forces detachment, U.S. Army and Navy liaison officers, federal civilians and contractors.

