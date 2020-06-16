NY allows Auburn, other NY hospitals to open for visitors after COVID-19 shutdown

Three months after New York hospitals closed to visitors due to COVID-19, visitation can resume at the facilities.
The announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gives hospitals the discretion to resume visitation. The state's decision follows a pilot program at 16 hospitals, including St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, that restarted visitation with some restrictions in May.
Hospitals that decide to open for visitors must follow safety guidelines. The guidelines include time-limited visits, screenings and temperature checks before entry and requiring visitors to wear masks and other personal protective equipment while in the hospital.
"This was always a balance of public health versus the personal relationships and people who are in hospitals who desperately want to see loved ones and loved ones who want to see people in hospitals," Cuomo said of the three-month-long suspension.
Before resuming visitation, hospitals must plan to allow guests into the facilities while protecting patients.
Auburn Community Hospital hasn't decided when it will allow visitors. The hospital's existing visitation policy is that no visitors are allowed except in certain circumstances, including delivery and labor, if the patient is a child or has developmental or intellectual disabilities, and for "imminent end-of-life situations."
Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, said Tuesday that the hospital's COVID-19 task force — which was established 100 days ago — plans to discuss the topic at its next meeting.
"We're going to take a look at the executive order and make sure that we have all the precautions in place before we make a decision on visitations," Chadderdon said.
There are already strict standards in place for employees entering the hospital. Before beginning their shift, employees are screened and their temperatures are checked. Employees wear masks throughout the hospital, Chadderdon said.
At the hospital's nursing home, Finger Lakes Center for Living, employees are tested for COVID-19 once a week to abide by a state mandate.
"It's pretty rigorous and we just need to make sure that we're properly prepared for the kind of visitation that we would expect. We'll take it up and take a look at it. When we're ready certainly that's something we'll communicate to the public and our patients and our employees."
• Cayuga County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county's total number of confirmed cases stands at 109.
Four people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 remain in mandatory isolation. Fifty-five people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
There have been 103 people discharged from mandatory isolation, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
