NY allows Auburn, other NY hospitals to open for visitors after COVID-19 shutdown

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Auburn Community Hospital, said Tuesday that the hospital's COVID-19 task force — which was established 100 days ago — plans to discuss the topic at its next meeting.

"We're going to take a look at the executive order and make sure that we have all the precautions in place before we make a decision on visitations," Chadderdon said.

There are already strict standards in place for employees entering the hospital. Before beginning their shift, employees are screened and their temperatures are checked. Employees wear masks throughout the hospital, Chadderdon said.

At the hospital's nursing home, Finger Lakes Center for Living, employees are tested for COVID-19 once a week to abide by a state mandate.

"It's pretty rigorous and we just need to make sure that we're properly prepared for the kind of visitation that we would expect. We'll take it up and take a look at it. When we're ready certainly that's something we'll communicate to the public and our patients and our employees."

In other news:

• Cayuga County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county's total number of confirmed cases stands at 109.