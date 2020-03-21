NY attorney general: Report employers who violate COVID-19 emergency mandates

With all non-essential businesses having been ordered to keep workers home as of Sunday night, New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging workers to file complaints against employers they believe to be violating the recent executive directive.

James issued a statement Saturday saying that any employee who believes their employer is in violation of labor laws or official directives set forth by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to contact the state Office of the Attorney General’s Labor Bureau and file a complaint.

“Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe," James said. "During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state. If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact our office at (212) 416-8700 or labor.bureau@ag.ny.gov. We urge employers to allow workers to work from home where applicable in accordance with all New York State executive orders.”

Cuomo on Friday announced his order that all "non-essential businesses" keep workers at home and directed residents to limit their time in public. "Essential" businesses, such as banks, grocery stores and hospitals, are exempt from the workforce reduction requirement. But the businesses that remain open must implement rules that allow for social distancing. Non-essential businesses could continue to operate if it's possible for staff to work from home. Otherwise, the businesses will be closed until further notice.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0