NY awards $5.5 million to transform former Cayuga County school into apartments

A plan that is a few years in the making will come to fruition with a multi-million dollar state investment.

New York has awarded $5.5 million to transform the former Cayuga Elementary School into a housing development featuring 47 apartments. Nine of the units will be reserved for individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities, who will also have access to services offered by the Auburn-based E. John Gavras Center.

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services is the project's developer. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the planned apartment building has been designated as a housing opportunity project because it is "in a well-resourced area with a high-performing school district."

The project is one of 16 that will share $104 million to support the creation or preservation of 864 homes across the state. The funding is provided through New York State Homes and Community Renewal. An additional $267 million from public and private sources will support the projects.

"Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today's awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all," Hochul said. "With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we're not just building homes with these awards; we're creating vibrant, more enduring communities."

The shuttered school, which is on Wheat Street in the village of Cayuga, was part of the Union Springs Central School District. It closed before the 2018-19 school year.

In 2019, the Gavras Center submitted an offer to buy the building with the intent to turn it into a housing development. The sale was finalized in 2020. At the time, James Breslin, who is the center's chief operations officer, said its plan would address "a lack of safe, affordable, integrated housing in the community."

All of the projects that received state backing must meet environmental building standards. Thirteen of the housing projects will be located in all-electric buildings.

Free or low-cost high-speed internet will be provided to residents — part of the state's ongoing push to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to broadband.

Six of the projects, including the development in Cayuga County, will receive $23 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.