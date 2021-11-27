 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
COVID-19

NY awards first round of vax scholarships for kids 5 to 11

Kids Vaccine

Students wait for 10 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Owasco Elementary School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

ALBANY — Ten preteens from around New York have won the first round of state college scholarships for 5-to-11-year-olds who get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

The youths' names were drawn by lottery after their parents or guardians entered them in the “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” contest. It's open to children 5 to 11 who get their first vaccine dose by Dec. 19. Weekly drawings will continue through Dec. 20.

Winners get tuition, room and board for an associate's or bachelor's degree program at a New York State or New York City public university, plus money for books and supplies.

Hochul's office released video of the Democrat phoning some winners as young as 6. Their full names weren't given.

New York offered a similar scholarship raffle for vaccinated 12-to-17-year-olds last spring and summer.

States around the country have tried various giveaways to induce people to get inoculated.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News