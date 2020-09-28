NY canal system gets new launch site signs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People looking to get their kayaks or canoes in and out of the Erie Canal have a new tool for finding launch sites.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor said it has installed signs at more than 140 launch sites throughout the NYS Canalway Water Trail, which includes the Erie, Champlain, Cayuga-Seneca and Oswego canals.

The signs give paddlers a way to spot sites from both the water and the land.

"The NYS Canal System is among the state's greatest recreational assets. We're thrilled that these signs will welcome paddlers and make it easier for them to experience the history and beauty of the canals," said Bob Radliff, Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in a press release.

In the Cayuga County and central New York area, canal launch sites locations include spots in Brutus, Mentz, Montezuma, Aurelius, Seneca Falls, Baldwinsville and Clay. A map of all sites can be viewed at nycanalmap.com.

The sign project was funded through the state's Regional Economic Development Council program through grants from the state Department of State and the state Canal Corp. The National Park Service also provided support.

