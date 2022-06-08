NY corrections officers union: 'Cache of weapons' leads to lockdown at Auburn prison

The discovery of what the head of the state corrections officers union called "a cache of weapons" led to a lockdown at Auburn Correctional Facility last week.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that the lockdown began on May 31 after "a number of contraband items" were found in a prison restroom. A facility-wide search commenced and more contraband was found, according to the department.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the prison is resuming normal activities, DOCCS said. The department declined further comment due to an ongoing investigation.

But Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, provided more specifics about the incident. He said the weapons were found in one of the yards at the prison and there were more weapons found during the facility-wide search. Additionally, there were "uses of force" during the lockdown.

Powers blamed a solitary confinement reform law, known as HALT for short, for the recent spike in violence within prison walls. HALT limits the use of solitary confinement and encourages the use of rehabilitation programs. The law took effect on April 1.

From when the law took effect through May 31, there were 265 assaults on staff and 267 assaults on incarcerated individuals. The 532 total assaults in a two-month period were shy of the 590 assaults (293 on staff, 297 on incarcerated individuals) in the previous three months, from Jan. 1 through March 31.

The weapons uncovered at Auburn, Powers said, are an indicator of what corrections officers have been dealing with since HALT took effect.

"It just compounds everything that we've been saying was going to happen," he said. "Thankfully, the boots on the ground were able to raise these flags to the administration that prompted quick action."

Prison violence is not a new problem. The number of assaults on staff and incarcerated individuals has been increasing every year. In 2021, there was a record number of assaults on staff (1,177). There were 1,108 assaults on incarcerated individuals, down from 1,205 in 2020.

Powers believes HALT has made the issue worse. He thinks the law has led to "continual brazen activity," such as the events that caused the lockdown at Auburn prison.

"It was a significant find, a significant threat to security in the facility with the amount of weapons that they found," he said. "Auburn did a great job. Their staff is exceptional."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

