NY COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since Nov. 25; active cases up in Cayuga County

New York's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to its lowest level since Nov. 25, while active cases increased in Cayuga County.

Statewide, there were 10,099 new positive cases out of 285,499 test results reported for a daily positivity rate of 3.54%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.16%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 251 to 7,342. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped from 1,423 to 1,402. There was also a decrease in the number of patients who are intubated (941, down 14 in one day).

There were 122 new deaths reported. The statewide COVID-19 death toll is 36,743.

"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline — a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet. Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work — washing your hands, wearing a mask and avoiding gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and see that day together."