NY database down, affects Cayuga County COVID-19 contact tracing

A technical glitch has prevented Cayuga and other county health departments from performing contact tracing investigations at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising across New York.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, the state's contact tracing database was down all day Wednesday. The state is aware of the problem and working to fix the issue, the health department said, but they were unable to conduct any case investigations or contact tracing.

"This will reflect in a seemingly lower number of cases because of the technical difficulties," the department said. "However, the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise across the state." The low number of cases will appear in Thursday's update from the county.

In the latest update, Cayuga reported 92 new cases — the fourth time in eight days that the county had 90 or more new daily cases. The county has 1,214 new cases in December, the third-highest monthly total of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly, from 23 to 21, in one day. No new deaths were reported.

Vaccination clinics

Cayuga County will hold two vaccination clinics next week — from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 — at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

Moderna boosters will be offered at the first clinic. The second clinic will be for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents. Registration is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

