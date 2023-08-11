The state Department of Environmental Conservation has named a new regional director for several central New York counties, including Cayuga.

Dereth Glance will lead the department's Region 7, which includes Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

Glance previously served as deputy commissioner for environmental remediation and materials management with the state DEC. Before joining the department, she was the executive director of the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency.

During the Obama administration, Glance was one of the U.S. members of the International Joint Commission, a panel tasked with handling boundary water matters between the U.S. and Canada.

Glance's other experience includes working with the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, the state Great Lakes Basin Advisory Council, Clean Water Network and the Onondaga Lake Partnership Outreach Committee.

The appointment is one of four announced by the department this year. Suzanna Randall has been named the agency's first chief resiliency officer. Peter Reuben will be the first-ever director of the DEC's Office of Indian Nation Affairs. Cecilia Walsh will serve as the department's director of media relations.