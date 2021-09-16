NY directive could provide Cayuga County more help at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's going to help alleviate a staffing situation that we're anticipating will be the case," she said.

Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen that the health department is "very pleased" EMTs will be allowed to provide vaccinations. EMTs in Cayuga County, including Auburn Fire Department personnel, assisted at county-run vaccination clinics beginning in January until the state of emergency ended.

The EMTs, Cuddy said, "have been and remain invaluable and skilled human resources that continue to serve our community in our COVID-19 response in a variety of capacities."

There is more the health department hopes will be done to make it easier for vaccinations to be administered. Cuddy urged the state to allow registered nurses to dispense vaccines in clinic settings. She explained that RNs must draw up the vaccine they administer, but the state's authorization would allow them to draw up multiple syringes and dispense them to others who can administer the shots.

"This is particularly beneficial when administering vaccinations that may need to be diluted or mixed, like Pfizer," Cuddy added.

She is also asking for the state to allow EMTs to assist with COVID-19 testing. Several counties, including Cayuga, have been exploring ways to increase testing availability as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

