NY directive could provide Cayuga County more help at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department could receive additional help at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics thanks to a directive issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.
Hochul ordered the state Department of Health to allow basic EMTs to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 2,000 EMTs are already trained vaccinators and 50,000 more are eligible to participate in the training program, which can be completed online or in person.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that authorized EMTs to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. But when the pandemic-related state of emergency ended in June, EMTs were no longer able to give the shots.
Without EMTs, Cayuga and other counties have faced challenges in staffing vaccination clinics. Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told county legislators on Monday that her department was having difficulty finding enough people, including vaccinators, to work at the clinics.
Hochul told reporters that the idea for allowing EMTs to administer vaccines came from local elected officials and county executives. It's also part of the state's plan to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, which are expected to be approved soon.
"It's going to help alleviate a staffing situation that we're anticipating will be the case," she said.
Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen that the health department is "very pleased" EMTs will be allowed to provide vaccinations. EMTs in Cayuga County, including Auburn Fire Department personnel, assisted at county-run vaccination clinics beginning in January until the state of emergency ended.
The EMTs, Cuddy said, "have been and remain invaluable and skilled human resources that continue to serve our community in our COVID-19 response in a variety of capacities."
There is more the health department hopes will be done to make it easier for vaccinations to be administered. Cuddy urged the state to allow registered nurses to dispense vaccines in clinic settings. She explained that RNs must draw up the vaccine they administer, but the state's authorization would allow them to draw up multiple syringes and dispense them to others who can administer the shots.
"This is particularly beneficial when administering vaccinations that may need to be diluted or mixed, like Pfizer," Cuddy added.
She is also asking for the state to allow EMTs to assist with COVID-19 testing. Several counties, including Cayuga, have been exploring ways to increase testing availability as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
