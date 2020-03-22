NY DMV offices closed, road tests suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

All state- and county-run Department of Motor Vehicles' offices in New York, including the Cayuga County DMV, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order canceling in-person appointments at DMV offices. The order, which also covers road tests, took effect at 8 p.m. Friday.

Before the governor's directive, the DMV adopted a reservation-only policy, postponed traffic hearings and limited its office hours.

With DMV offices closed, expiration dates for driver's licenses, non-driver identification cards and registrations will be extended until further notice.

DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder said the state is taking action to protect the health and safety of the public and the agency's employees.

"We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV," Schroeder said.

The online transactions that are available to customers include renewing licenses or registrations, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records and changing addresses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0