A section of Interstate 690 will be reduced to one lane in both directions this week, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The affected portion of I-690 is the eastbound and westbound lanes between Farrell Road (exit 3) and Van Vleck/State Fair Boulevard (exit 5). The lanes will be closed for scheduled maintenance on a bridge in the area.
The work will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The lane closures will remain in place until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone and pay attention to traffic control devices, including flaggers and signs.
Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. Two or more convictions for speeding violations in a work zone could result in a motorist's driver's license being suspended.