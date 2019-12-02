* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Route 695 will be closed to all traffic one night this week for a transmission line replacement project, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and conclude at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The stretch of Route 695 between the Camillus/Fairmount interchange and Interstate 690 will be closed.

The reason for the closure is to allow National Grid to replace main transmission lines that pass over Route 695 near Gerelock Road, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

There will be temporary detours during the one-night closure. For Route 695 south, drivers on I-690 east will use exit 6 and I-690 westbound drivers will use exit 7. Motorists will then use State Fair Boulevard to Route 297 south to Milton Avenue, then head west to Onondaga Road.

Traffic that would normally use Route 695 north will be directed to Genesee Street, then to Onondaga Road north to Milton Avenue. From there, drivers will head east to Route 297 north to State Fair Boulevard, where they can access I-690.

Eastbound traffic on Route 5 will exit at Milton Avenue, then use Route 297 north to State Fair Boulevard to connect with I-690.