I-695 to Close to All Traffic Between I-690 and the Fairmount/Camillus Interchange During Overnight Hours on Thursday, December 5
The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that the section of I-695 between I-690 and the Fairmount/Camillus interchange will be closed to all traffic beginning Thursday, December 5, at 10 p.m. until Friday, December 6, at 5 a.m.
The short-term closure is necessary to allow National Grid to replace main transmission lines that cross over I-695 in the vicinity of Gerelock Road.
Detour for I-695 south: I-690 eastbound traffic will utilize exit 6, I-690 westbound traffic will utilize exit 7. All exiting traffic will use State Fair Blvd to NY-297(Bridge Street) South to Milton Ave., then West to Onondaga Road.
Detour for I-695 north: Traffic on Genesee Street will be routed to Onondaga Road north to Milton Ave. east to NY-297(Bridge Street) north to State Fair Blvd to I-690.
East bound traffic on Route 5 will exit at Milton Ave. to NY-297(Bridge Street) north to State Fair Blvd to I-690.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
