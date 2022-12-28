NY expands investigation into NYSEG, RG&E billing errors

The state Department of Public Service is expanding its investigation into two utilities after a 60% spike in the number of complaints against the companies this year.

The inquiry is focused on billing errors by New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric, which are subsidiaries of AVANGRID. According to the department, the investigation began after NYSEG and RG&E changed its customer information and billing system.

Scores of consumers have complained about incorrect or late bills. The department said that complaints against NYSEG and RG&E total more than 4,700 this year, a 60% increase compared to the last two years combined.

NYSEG has 907,336 electric customers and 270,204 natural gas customers in upstate New York. RG&E has 385,925 electric customers and 319,737 natural gas customers in the Rochester area.

"Ensuring customer bills are accurate is the singular responsibility of the utility, and this expanded investigation of RG&E and NYSEG will determine what went wrong and how it will be resolved," said Rory Christian, CEO of the state Department of Public Service. "Our bottom line is simple: We hold utilities accountable for any billing errors and we will require the companies to hold customers harmless."

Alexis Arnold, a spokesperson for NYSEG and RG&E, told The Citizen that the utility companies received notice of the department's investigation Wednesday afternoon.

"While NYSEG and RG&E have not been immune from the effects of COVID on our utility, such as a severe staffing shortage, we understand the impacts some of our customers have faced with their bills," Arnold said. "In fact, we have already made significant process in reducing customer issues by hiring new billing specialists and streamlining our billing processes.

"But make no mistake, along with providing safe, reliable service to more than 1,290,000 customers and responding to and restoring service following historic storms, addressing billing issues continues to be a top priority, and we are committed to ensuring customer bills are sent out timely and accurately. We will fully cooperate with the department's investigation."

The investigation will include public forums beginning in January. The forums will be led by the state Department of Public Service's consumer advocate.

If customers are having billing issues, the department advises them to follow the standard complaint process. They should contact the utility and if the problem is not resolved, then they should file a complaint with the department's Office of Consumer Services.