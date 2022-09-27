NY finishes $15M dredging project along Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River

A $15 million regional dredging project, part of New York's $300 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative for communities affected by high water levels along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, has been completed.

In the first two phases of the project, 20 harbor navigation channels, including Little Sodus Bay in northern Cayuga County, were dredged. Most of the sediment removed from the harbors was reused for beaches or general fill.

The third phase of the project will see the state transfer management over to the counties to implement a regional dredging plan.

The 20 harbors that are part of the regional project generate $94 million in annual economic activity, $3.8 million in state tax revenues and support more than 1,350 local jobs, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"I am proud to announce the completion of the regional dredging project, a comprehensive measure which included the dredging of 20 vital navigation channels within the region, proving essential to protecting critical aquatic and coastal habitats of the region, while also boosting tourism by ensuring safe recreational access for boaters," Hochul said in a statement.

The Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative was established in response to flooding that affected communities along the southern shore of Lake Ontario. The village of Fair Haven and town of Sterling were among the municipalities that dealt with high water levels.

Some of the REDI projects in Cayuga County have already been completed, including a $2.7 million project to prevent flooding on West Bay Road in Sterling.

In August, work began on two projects totaling $3.5 million in the village of Fair Haven.

The dredging project is significant for Cayuga County. For years, there has been a push to dredge Little Sodus Bay due to concerns about boats being able to pass through the harbor.

"The completed REDI Dredging Program has been critical in ensuring that the selected navigation channels remain clear and open to recreational boaters, helping to promote public safety and support local economies," Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said. "With the information that was gathered counties will be able to continue this important work."