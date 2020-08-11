NY finishes $2.5M in upgrades to Fair Haven Beach State Park lot damaged by flooding

State officials visited Cayuga County on Tuesday to mark the completion of the first phase of resiliency projects at Fair Haven Beach State Park.
The $2.5 million project, which is part of a $300 million initiative launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to improve resiliency and repair damage from the 2017 and 2019 floods along Lake Ontario, included raising the state park's west beach parking lot by about two feet to guard against high water levels in the future. A new drainage system has been installed, water service has been replaced and the parking area has been repaved.
The east beach parking area has been improved to increase capacity at the lot.
When high Lake Ontario water levels caused flooding at the park in 2017 and 2019, the parking lots were affected. The west beach lot had damage from the flooding. There was limited capacity or the lot had to be closed because of the high water levels.
"We launched the REDI program not only to rebuild, but build back better and stronger after shoreline communities were devastated by two '100-year floods' within three years along Lake Ontario," Cuomo said. "This is a necessary state investment that will help to protect New Yorkers' homes and businesses, as our work is repairing damage from the past while improving our resiliency against the inevitable flooding and extreme weather events of the future."
The parking lot upgrades began this year and were expected to be completed by late May. But it won't be the last project to repair damage and improve resiliency in and around Fair Haven Beach State Park.
The second phase of the project, which Cuomo's office said will begin soon, will feature a sand dune restoration and a new boardwalk. The work will include the planting of native beach grass to create dunes along the northern side of the west beach parking area and the construction of a 275-foot boardwalk stretching from the eastern side of the parking lot through the dunes to the west beach bathhouses.
There will be signage installed along the boardwalk to educate visitors about shoreline ecology.
"The village of Fair Haven continues to share in the success of the upgrades of the Fair Haven State Park under the REDI projects," Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile said. "Our local residents and businesses in the village recognize and understand that the relationship between the state park and the village of Fair Haven working together as one community contributes to the success of both."
More resiliency projects are planned for northern Cayuga County. The list of projects, which will receive about $12 million in state funding, includes $2.7 million to install a stormwater collection system along West Bay Road in Sterling, $1.6 million to repair four miles of hiking trails at Sterling Nature Center and $1.5 million to reconstruct the walkway at Phillips Park.
