NY finishes $2.5M in upgrades to Fair Haven Beach State Park lot damaged by flooding

The parking lot upgrades began this year and were expected to be completed by late May. But it won't be the last project to repair damage and improve resiliency in and around Fair Haven Beach State Park.

The second phase of the project, which Cuomo's office said will begin soon, will feature a sand dune restoration and a new boardwalk. The work will include the planting of native beach grass to create dunes along the northern side of the west beach parking area and the construction of a 275-foot boardwalk stretching from the eastern side of the parking lot through the dunes to the west beach bathhouses.

There will be signage installed along the boardwalk to educate visitors about shoreline ecology.

"The village of Fair Haven continues to share in the success of the upgrades of the Fair Haven State Park under the REDI projects," Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile said. "Our local residents and businesses in the village recognize and understand that the relationship between the state park and the village of Fair Haven working together as one community contributes to the success of both."

More resiliency projects are planned for northern Cayuga County. The list of projects, which will receive about $12 million in state funding, includes $2.7 million to install a stormwater collection system along West Bay Road in Sterling, $1.6 million to repair four miles of hiking trails at Sterling Nature Center and $1.5 million to reconstruct the walkway at Phillips Park.

