NY finishes $2.7M project to prevent flooding on West Bay Road in Cayuga County

A $2.7 million project to mitigate flooding along West Bay Road in the town of Sterling has been completed.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the project included the installation of a 1.8-mile long stormwater collection system and bioretention basins for rainwater.

The goal of the project was to prevent flooding along West Bay Road, which has been affected by Lake Ontario's high water levels. The flooding affects the ability of vehicles to access the road and the roadway's structure.

The improvements are part of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which launched in 2019 to address the effects of Lake Ontario flooding in shoreline communities. The REDI Commission identified projects, including the West Bay Road upgrades, that could prevent flooding if there are high water levels on Lake Ontario.

"Through (Gov. Andrew Cuomo's) Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the stormwater collection system along West Bay Road was replaced and upgraded, mitigating future flooding and road closures, and ensuring the safe passage of residents," Sterling Supervisor Scott Crawford said.