NY finishes $2.7M project to prevent flooding on West Bay Road in Cayuga County

A $2.7 million project to mitigate flooding along West Bay Road in the town of Sterling has been completed.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the project included the installation of a 1.8-mile long stormwater collection system and bioretention basins for rainwater.
The goal of the project was to prevent flooding along West Bay Road, which has been affected by Lake Ontario's high water levels. The flooding affects the ability of vehicles to access the road and the roadway's structure.
The improvements are part of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, which launched in 2019 to address the effects of Lake Ontario flooding in shoreline communities. The REDI Commission identified projects, including the West Bay Road upgrades, that could prevent flooding if there are high water levels on Lake Ontario.
"Through (Gov. Andrew Cuomo's) Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the stormwater collection system along West Bay Road was replaced and upgraded, mitigating future flooding and road closures, and ensuring the safe passage of residents," Sterling Supervisor Scott Crawford said.
There are other projects planned in Cayuga County, including upgrades at Fair Haven Beach State Park and West Barrier Bar Park. The state park has been affected by past flooding along the lake. Other improvements are in the works for the Sterling Nature Center.
Along with the West Bay Road project, the state Department of Transportation announced that a $500,000 Swing Bridge project has commenced in Monroe County. The bridge crosses the Irondequoit Bay outlet and connects the towns of Irondequoit and Webster.
During the project, the open mechanical pit will be raised and the mechanical systems that operate the bridge will be retrofitted. The goal is to ensure the systems can be functional even if there is flooding. If the bridge has to close due to high water, it has a negative impact on local businesses.
"New York state's investments in the West Bay Road and the Swing Bridge project will help mitigate flooding, protect local wildlife and increase driver accessibility for residents and emergency vehicles," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.