A handful of projects totaling more than $3.7 million have been completed in the village of Fair Haven as part of the state's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

The largest of the four projects was $1.8 million to mitigate flooding at West Barrier Bar Park. After severe flooding occurred over a three-year period, the shoreline eroded and part of the park was not accessible. The project regraded the shoreline and an offshore rock sill was added to reduce the effect of wave action.

The state also provided $718,619 for improvements to the King Street boat ramp, including increasing the height of retaining walls, installing guardrails on the walls and replacing the ramp's concrete slabs, and $656,500 to install steel sheet piling along the shoreline to protect the Lake Street Pump House, which serves Fair Haven Beach State Park and nearby homes.

Capping off the projects is $487,600 to improve flood resiliency at Cottage Street Public Park. The project repaired the park's boat ramp, elevated retaining walls, replaced the wooden dock with a floating dock and the driveway to the boat launch was repaired.

"While residents who live and work along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have faced tremendous challenges in recent years, New York is taking action to help build stronger, more resilient communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Today's completion of improvements in Fair Haven will help protect the village from future high-water events and ensure that it prospers for future generations."

The state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative launched in 2019 after flooding affected communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The state pledged $300 million for flood mitigation and other infrastructure upgrades.

Since the program was created, state funding has supported 134 projects, including 52 that are completed. The village of Fair Haven has received $5.25 million to support six projects, including $1.45 million for the Philips Park Walkway and $73,900 for Standbrook Park improvements. The walkway project is in progress, while the park improvements are scheduled to begin this spring.

Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, who also represents the village as the Cayuga County legislator for the towns of Sterling and Victory, thanked the state for its support of the projects.

"The REDI projects that have been completed are welcome improvements that include resilient infrastructure which will mitigate flooding created by lake level revisions introduced by Plan 2014 and help to ensure that these popular public gathering areas remain open and accessible," he said.