NY Gov. Hochul vows to fight lawsuit over vaccine mandate

"My sincere religious convictions may not be 100% the same as the leader of my church or my denomination," Crampton said. "And the law respects that and it should."

New York has a long history of requiring health care workers to be immunized against diseases that pose a major public health threat, including measles, mumps and rubella. Schoolchildren are required to be vaccinated against many diseases, too.

The state doesn't offer religious exemptions for vaccination requirements for schoolchildren or health care workers and has argued it isn't obligated to do so for the COVID-19 vaccine, either.

Students at colleges and universities, however, don't have to comply with New York's vaccine mandates if they hold "genuine and sincere religious beliefs which are contrary to the practices herein required." New York also has a religious exemption for a requirement to vaccinate infants born to a mother with Hepatitis B.

The use of human cell lines is commonplace in the manufacture of vaccines including rubella, chickenpox, shingles and Hepatitis A. For decades, researchers have multiplied cells from a handful of legally aborted fetuses from the 1960s to produce human cell lines that provide cell cultures used to grow vaccines. Those cell lines are also used to make drugs treating rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis.