NY health department will review proposed Owasco Lake watershed rules

It took some prodding but Cayuga County officials received good news about proposed changes to Owasco Lake watershed rules and regulations.

The state Department of Health's attorneys will review the proposal either this month or in February, according to Eileen O'Connor, the director of the Cayuga County Health Department's environmental health division. O'Connor announced the development during the Cayuga County Board of Health meeting on Tuesday.

For months, local leaders have expressed frustration about the lack of action on the proposal. The city of Auburn and town of Owasco endorsed the new rules and regulations and sent them to the state Department of Health for its approval in December 2020.

But the state Department of Health did not respond until 2022. The agency outlined the process for reviewing the proposed rule changes — the watershed regulations have not been updated since 1984 — with potential adoption of new rules sometime this year.

However, local officials questioned the timeline after certain benchmarks were not met by the end of 2022. While a working group was formed and a meeting was held in November to discuss nutrients affecting the watershed, the state Department of Health informed the Cayuga County Health Department in December that the review of watershed rules had been paused. The reason: Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, resigned. O'Connor said at the local board of health meeting in December that they were told the review would not resume until a new commissioner is named.

The department now has an acting commissioner, Dr. James McDonald.

With little progress, the Cayuga County Board of Health sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul in December asking her to direct the department to finish its review of the updated Owasco Lake watershed rules and regulations. The Auburn City Council approved two resolutions on Thursday to send a similar message to the governor. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill also wrote a letter to Hochul.

Concerns about Owasco Lake water quality are mounting after high levels of algal bloom toxins were found in the raw water last year and the levels of disinfection byproducts in the water supply exceeded federal standards.

"The quality of the lake has diminished and needs to be improved," said Terry Cuddy, an Auburn city councilor.

One of the changes local officials are pushing for is a total maximum daily load, which would limit pollutants in the water. Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said they have been asking the state for a total maximum daily load since 2016 when harmful algal blooms developed in Owasco Lake. But every time they ask the state to implement such a ceiling, state officials tell them they don't need it.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould also sent a letter to Hochul asking for action on the watershed rules and regulation. County lawmakers were scheduled to vote on a resolution on Tuesday but it was pulled from the agenda. The meeting was held hours after O'Connor told the board of health that the state Department of Health communicated its plans for the review that is expected to begin soon.