NY health officials say Cayuga County residents should wear masks

The state Department of Health is urging residents in high-risk counties, including Cayuga, to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations to protect against COVID-19.

One of the CDC's recommendations: For individuals in those high-risk counties to wear masks.

The CDC uses a metric, community level, to determine whether a county is at a low, medium or high risk of COVID transmission. The community level is based on a county's case rate, new hospital admissions and the percentage of staffed hospital beds in use.

Cayuga County's case rate is 215.47 per 100,000 people. New COVID-19 hospital admissions are 18.6 per 100,000 people. The percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-positive patients is 8.5%.

According to the CDC's website, in addition to wearing masks in indoor public settings and while using public transportation, residents of high-risk counties should stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett asked New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted and to get tested if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms.

"These public health measures, as well as ensuring proper air ventilation when gathering, will help reduce COVID-19 transmission in communities and lower the risk of serious illness and hospitalization for individuals," Bassett said. "We will continue to work with local partners and make every tool at our disposal widely available to New Yorkers as we move forward through the pandemic."

While federal, state and local health officials are urging residents to take precautions, the tracking of the virus has become more challenging. The state no longer performs contact tracing investigations — something local health departments ditched earlier this year.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 77 active cases on Friday, but that number is based on lab-reported cases and residents who have shared their at-home test results with the agency. With a heavy reliance on at-home test kits, it's likely that the number of cases is much higher.

The health department said there are 10 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom are vaccinated. The patients range from under 10 years old to the 90-99 age group.

There was a COVID death reported on Friday. A man in his 90s tested positive for COVID-19 and died. No other information was released about the case.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

