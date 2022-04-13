NY health officials say omicron subvariants likely cause of Cayuga, CNY COVID spike

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County and central New York is likely due to the emergence of two omicron subvariants, according to the state Department of Health.

The subvariants have been identified as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, which the health department says are sub-lineages of BA.2, the variant that accounts for 80.6% of recent COVID-19 infections in New York.

In central New York, data from sequencing laboratories found more than 70% of COVID-19 cases in March were either the BA.2.12 or BA.2.12.1 subvariants. So far in April, the prevalence of the subvariants in the region and now over 90%.

The state Department of Health says the increased cases are the first reported instances of "significant community spread" due to the subvariants in the U.S. Early evidence suggests that the subvariants do not increase the severity of COVID-19 infections.

"We are alerting the public to two omicron subvariants, newly emerged and rapidly spreading in upstate New York, so New Yorkers can act swiftly," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. "While these subvariants are new, the tools to combat them are not."

Bassett recommended getting fully vaccinated and boosted, taking a COVID-19 test if you have been exposed or are symptomatic, and wearing a mask in indoor public areas.

Central New York's case and positivity rates have been higher than any other region in the state and well above the statewide averages. The region's seven-day average case rate is 53.70 per 100,000 people, nearly two times higher than the statewide average of 27.22 per 100,000 people.

The seven-day average positivity rate in central New York is 11.72%. Statewide, the positivity rate is 4.35%.

Three central New York counties — Cayuga, Onondaga and Oswego — have high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's metric is based on case rates, hospital admissions and the number of staffed hospital beds in use.

Cayuga County's case rate is 292.52 per 100,000 people and new COVID admissions are 11 per 100,000 people. The county has 4.3% of its hospital beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID cases.

Because of the high community level classification, the CDC recommends residents to wear masks while in indoor public spaces and to take other precautions, get tested if you have symptoms and stay up to date with vaccinations.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Wednesday that nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and there are 265 active COVID cases. Local health officials continue to encourage those who haven't been vaccinated to get their shots.

Cayuga has a low vaccination rate compared to other counties in central New York. The CDC says 59.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated. Most fully vaccinated individuals (56.6%) have received at least one booster shot.

