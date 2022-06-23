NY increases pay to address state lifeguard shortage

New York is increasing the starting pay to recruit more state lifeguards and to address a shortage that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifeguards who are hired to work at state beaches and pools in upstate New York will be paid $20 an hour, up from the old rate of $14.95 an hour — a 34% increase. At downstate facilities, lifeguards will get a 21% raise, from $18.15 to $22 an hour.

State lifeguards with more than two years of experience will also receive raises. The pay hikes, from 5 to 30%, will depend on their experience and location.

The increased wages are part of a statewide effort to recruit more lifeguards. During the pandemic, public swimming areas were closed and lifeguard certification classes were canceled. That created a shortage, either because existing lifeguards could not find work or prospective lifeguards could not get certified.

In 2021, New York lowered the lifeguard age limit to 15 for most of the state. To address shortages, state agencies are shifting lifeguards from different parks until they are fully staffed.

"All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months."

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has lifeguards at 70 parks, including two in Cayuga County, where there are either beaches or swimming pools, or both. Fair Haven Beach State Park has a beach, while Fillmore Glen State Park has a gorge pool.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation employs more than 40 lifeguards at 17 beaches.

The state parks office has a digital recruitment campaign with the goal of hiring more lifeguards. According to Hochul's office, the campaign has approximately 1.2 million impressions on digital platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. The agency is also holding on-demand lifeguard certification courses.

The DEC is engaged in similar efforts. The department will hold a lifeguard recruiting event from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Lake George Beach Day Use Area, also known as Million Dollar Beach.

Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, highlighted the importance of having lifeguards at state park swimming areas. He believes the pay increase will help recruit more lifeguards at state parks.

"As a former Harriman State Park lifeguard, I know firsthand that lifeguarding is a great way to earn money, gain valuable job experience, and serve the public," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

