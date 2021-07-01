NY law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving holiday weekend

Law enforcement across the state are set to crack down on drunk and drugged driving over the Fourth of July weekend.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrol over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. State troopers will hold sobriety checkpoints and target aggressive and reckless driving "to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel," the release said.
The initiative will run from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.
State Police gave out almost 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend last year. The release noted troopers arrested 180 people for driving while intoxicated charges and investigated 456 crashes and one fatality.
"With all that we've been through over the last sixteen months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly," Cuomo said in the news release. "Getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice that often ends in tragedy. Make the right choice this year and plan ahead for a sober and safe ride home."
In addition to enforcing various sobriety checkpoints and driving while intoxicated patrols during this campaign, officers will keep their eyes opened for drivers who are using their phones and other electronics operating a vehicle. People are also asked to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when on state roadways, the release said.
"Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving," the news release said. "These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated."
This undertaking is partially funded though the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. The news release added that those driving drunk or drugged could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
"Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the news release. "Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested. Stay safe and don't make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else."