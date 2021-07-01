NY law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving holiday weekend

Law enforcement across the state are set to crack down on drunk and drugged driving over the Fourth of July weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrol over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. State troopers will hold sobriety checkpoints and target aggressive and reckless driving "to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel," the release said.

The initiative will run from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.

State Police gave out almost 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend last year. The release noted troopers arrested 180 people for driving while intoxicated charges and investigated 456 crashes and one fatality.

"With all that we've been through over the last sixteen months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly," Cuomo said in the news release. "Getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice that often ends in tragedy. Make the right choice this year and plan ahead for a sober and safe ride home."