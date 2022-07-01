NY law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving over Fourth of July weekend

New York State Police and local authorities statewide are set to increase patrols to crack down on impaired driving over the Independence Day weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the campaign on drunk and drugged driving Friday, according to a news release. This enforcement period, funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, will run from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, through 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

State troopers and other law enforcement officers will establish sobriety checkpoints and target aggressive and reckless driving across New York.

"State Police and local law enforcement agencies will once again be out in force on New York's roadways this holiday weekend," Hochul said in the news release. "We want New Yorkers to have fun celebrating the Fourth of July, but we also want them to do so responsibly. We have zero tolerance for drivers whose reckless actions endanger the lives of others and will hold those who do so accountable."

State police issued 10,238 traffic tickets over the 2021 Fourth of July weekend, the news release said. A total of 195 people were arrested by troopers during that time, with 648 crashes investigated, including two fatalities.

In addition to sobriety checkpoints and increased driving while intoxicated patrols, law enforcement agencies will be looking for people who are using their phones and other electronic devices while driving. Those operating vehicles are also reminded to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when on state roadways, the release said.

During this program, both marked and unmarked state police vehicles will be used. The concealed vehicles are meant to blend in with normal traffic, letting troopers more easily identify people using handheld devices while driving.

"The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should also remember that making the wrong decision to drive while impaired can result in tragedy. If your celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home, and if you're travelling this weekend, remember to put down the phone, follow posted speed limits, and always put safety first," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the news release.

Another news release from the state Friday said temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York highways are suspended from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, in order to ease travel over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

However, some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. That construction suspension matches up with the state's Drivers First Initiative, which is intended to prioritize the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work, the release noted.

"With record high car travel expected this July 4th weekend, we want to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely and with minimal delays," Hochul said in the news release. "I encourage everyone traveling this weekend to plan ahead, drive responsibly and remember to move over when you see emergency responders and workers on the side of the road who are still working to ensure the safety of motorists this holiday weekend. I wish all New Yorkers a happy and safe Independence Day."

