NY lawmakers, governor reach deal on late state budget

Mike Murphy, spokesperson for Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, said the language of the revenue bill should be released online by Tuesday evening, with votes expected later Tuesday.

"Working and middle-class taxpayers will receive the relief they desperately need, while the wealthiest New Yorkers will help their neighbors," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

Lawmakers typically have to wait three days to pass legislation once it's introduced. But the governor can give lawmakers special permission to vote on the bill earlier.

This year's $212 billion budget is a 9.9% increase over last year's $194.6 billion budget.

That increase is due in part to extra federal COVID-19 relief that New York won't get again next year: including an expected $12 billion for state government alone.

Freeman Klopott, Cuomo budget office spokesperson, said state spending alone will increase 3.8% under the budget if that extra federal funding is excluded.

New York tax revenues are rebounding faster than expected, Congress has sent billions to New York over the past year and Cuomo has reduced state spending by at least $1.7 billion since last spring. That's all helped New York balance its budget.