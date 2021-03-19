New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

"None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned," lawyer Rita Glavin said. "He has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone."

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's legislative leaders have yet to answer key questions about plans to launch an impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including how long it will take, how public its proceedings or findings will be, or what kinds of misconduct could fall under its scrutiny.

Assembly Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie announced the inquiry last week into the governor, who is accused of sexual misconduct and has faced questions about COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes, without divulging those details.

And the judiciary committee of the Assembly, New York's lower legislative chamber, has yet to meet on the topic, though it did take one initial step this week — hiring the Manhattan law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell to assist the probe.

The pace of the inquiry has frustrated some lawmakers who want Cuomo out now.