New York lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow the village of Weedsport to charge a 7% hotel tax in addition to county occupancy and state sales taxes.

The legislation was sponsored by the village's state representatives, state Sen. Rachel May and Assemblyman John Lemondes. Weedsport Mayor Tom Winslow told The Citizen that they sought the tax because of more fire and police calls from the village's lone motel, Rodeway Inn & Suites.

"For some reason, their business has picked up substantially," Winslow said, adding that the estimated 10% increase in call volume has "put a little more strain" on the local fire and police departments.

He continued, "Hopefully that will offset any of the extra resources needed to service that facility."

Winslow did not know how much revenue the tax would generate for the village. For a $100-a-night stay at the motel, a guest will pay $20 in taxes — an 8% sales tax, 7% village hotel tax and 5% county occupancy tax — if the bill is signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. That does not include any additional fees charged by the motel.

If Hochul signs the bill, the tax would take effect immediately. It would expire Dec. 31, 2025. To renew the tax, the village would need the state Legislature to pass another bill and for Hochul to sign it into law.

The state Legislature approved a similar bill that would allow the town and village of Skaneateles to charge a 5% occupancy tax for hotel stays and short-term rentals. That legislation will also head to Hochul's desk for review.