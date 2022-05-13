NY Lottery resumes Mega Millions payouts after wrong Mega Ball number was announced

The New York Lottery has ended its suspension of Mega Millions payouts after an error was committed during Tuesday's drawing.

Mega Millions tickets are being processed at New York Lottery retailers. The lottery said more information will be released when tickets can be cashed at its customer service centers and video lottery facilities.

The error occurred during Tuesday's drawing when the wrong Mega Ball number was announced. The winning numbers were 15, 19, 20, 61, 70 and the Mega Ball was 9. When the announcer read the winning numbers, he said the Mega Ball number was 6.

That led some players to believe that they had winning tickets. The New York Lottery said it paid $5,538 to players who presented tickets with the incorrect Mega Ball number before 10 a.m. Wednesday. The lottery recouped the payments through an account for uncashed tickets.

"There is no impact on aid to education or taxpayer funds," the lottery said.

More information about Tuesday's drawing and payouts for winning tickets can be found at nylottery.ny.gov.

