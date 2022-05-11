NY Lottery suspends Mega Millions payouts after posting wrong winning numbers

The New York Lottery has suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets after the wrong winning numbers were posted for Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 15, 19, 20, 61, 70 and the Mega Ball was 9. According to a news release, the wrong Mega Ball number was published due to human error.

"The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the lottery said, adding that all Mega Millions players should hold onto their tickets for Tuesday's drawing until the issue is resolved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0