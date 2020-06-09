NY moves swiftly toward eliminating police secrecy law

"If not for this being on video it would have been business as usual for the NYPD," Aboushi said.

In a statement announcing the charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he was "deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault." Zayer, 20, called D'Andraia a coward and suggested the assault would only deepen mistrust of law enforcement.

The police department suspended D'Andraia, 28, last week without pay. His lawyer, Stephen Worth, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. If convicted, he could face a year behind bars, but first-time offenders rarely see any jail time.

D'Andraia is the first New York City police officer to face criminal charges over alleged misconduct exhibited during days of unrest that roiled the city in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Two Buffalo officers were charged with assault last week after they were seen on video shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

D'Andraia's union said de Blasio and police leaders were "sacrificing cops to save their own skin" by sending officers out to protests with "no support and no clear plan."

"They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice," Police Benevolent Association president Pat Lynch said. "We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect our city."

