NY names canal tugboat in Tubman's honor

A state Canal Corporation is marking the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth by naming a tugboat in honor of the abolitionist.

The 2019 vessel was renamed the Harriet Tubman Tugboat at a ceremony Tuesday along the Erie Canal's Genesee River spur in Rochester. The tugboat is used to push non-motorized vessels, such as derrick boats, dredges and scows, on the canal.

The tugboat is stationed at the state Canal Corporation's maintenance facility in Lyons, Wayne County.

"As we celebrate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman's birth, it is our honor to recognize her commitment as a self-sacrificing abolitionist, suffragist, Civil War hero, and nurse who made meaningful and lasting contributions to our state and America's history," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "By naming a vessel in her honor, we are uplifting her story of great sacrifice and the unique role that our state's canals played as part of the Underground Railroad."

State officials noted that when Tubman was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, she made trips along the Erie Canal corridor, now the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Champlain and Oswego canals, to get to Canada.

The decision to name the tugboat in Tubman's honor was made by the Canal Corporation's board of trustees at its September meeting. The state Canal Corporation is owned by the New York Power Authority.

The ceremony to officially rename the tugboat was held after the New York State Canal Conference, which was held in Rochester.

While Tubman is best known for escaping from slavery and freeing others on the Underground Railroad, she spent the latter part of her life in Auburn. The property she owned on South Street is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park.

Tubman died in 1913. Her gravesite is at Auburn's Fort Hill Cemetery.