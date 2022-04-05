NY not counting positive at-home COVID-19 tests in daily reports

Below two charts in the state's daily COVID-19 reports, there are asterisks.

The disclaimers provide an explanation for why central New York has two case rates and two positivity rates. Last week, the state Department of Health began including the asterisks because Onondaga County has been adding at-home test results to its positive case counts.

"Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties," the message states.

It's a significant revelation because at-home kits have become a popular testing option. Many counties are no longer holding testing clinics — a staple of the early pandemic response — and while testing is available through health care providers, at-home testing provides an easy way for people to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state has distributed 70 million COVID tests. But the results of those tests, even if they are positive, are not included in the daily tally.

According to the state Department of Health, self-administered tests "are not intended to be reported" to the Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System, the database used by the state for positive COVID test reporting. The reasoning is that the tests are conducted by individuals instead of laboratories or testing providers.

Samantha Fuld, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health, added, "Since the start of the pandemic, the department has required all commercial and limited service laboratories to report COVID-19 tests results through (ECLRS), and this guidance has remained. This reporting allows the department to analyze trends and report consistent data to the public, serving as a fundamental component of the state's pandemic management and response."

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy further explained this in an interview with The Citizen. The Cayuga County Health Department accepts positive at-home test results and recently encouraged residents to send them those results so they can track an uptick in cases.

When an individual submits a positive at-home test result, Cuddy said the data is recorded in CommCare, a separate state-created COVID database. While data from ECLRS eventually populates CommCare, she continued, the data from CommCare does not populate ECLRS.

"Our home tests do not go into the state numbers that are reported," Cuddy said.

That's why the county's COVID case number differs from what the state publishes daily. According to Cuddy, the local health department receives about 20 positive home test results a day. While the state does not want that number, it is included in the county's situational updates released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

One benefit of adding the at-home test results to the case numbers, Cuddy said, is that it allows the health department to keep a "more accurate tally on what's happening in our community." But she acknowledged that not everyone is reporting these numbers, which means the actual case count is likely higher.

There is another reason why the health department encourages residents to report positive at-home tests. It ensures that there is a record of the positive test. This can help in cases where a venue accepts proof of prior infection for admittance.

"Unless you have that on an objective document, that won't happen for you," Cuddy said. "You won't be able to show that as verification."

To submit a positive at-home test to the Cayuga County Health Department, email a photo of the test to covidtest@cayugacounty.us. The email should include your full legal name, date of birth, date the test was taken and phone number.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

