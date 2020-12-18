NY nursing homes to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

Through a collaboration with two major pharmacy chains, New York will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations for nursing residents and staff next week.

Gareth Rhodes, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said at a press briefing Friday that CVS and Walgreens will administer the vaccinations at 618 long-term care facilities. The facilities enrolled in the program and pharmacists from CVS and Walgreens will inoculate the employees and residents.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses — a booster will be given three weeks after the initial shot — the pharmacy staff will return to complete the vaccinations. According to Rhodes, CVS estimates that it will complete its first round of vaccinations within two weeks. He believes Walgreens will be on a similar schedule.

"We expect this will move as quickly as possible," Rhodes said.

For three of Cayuga County's four nursing homes, the vaccination schedule is unknown. But one — Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Moravia — announced Thursday that CVS will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents and staff.

The first doses will be administered at Northwoods on Saturday, Dec. 26. The second doses are scheduled for Jan. 16.