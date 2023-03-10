New York state officials are urging motorists to be aware of the dangers of drowsy driving as Daylight Saving Time will lead to some people getting less sleep this weekend.

In a news release, the state Partnership Against Drowsy Driving on Friday warned of the dangers of drowsy driving before and after the time change as a reminder that drivers should be vigilant. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, when clocks will be set ahead one hour.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 24 hours without sleep has similar effects on driving ability as having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10 percent. GHSA also estimates that drowsy driving is a contributing factor in 328,000 crashes nationwide annually, and more than half of them involve drivers 25 and younger.

In New York, according to the 2022 preliminary crash statistics from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, “fatigue/drowsy driving” was selected as a contributing factor in 1,160 police-reported crashes, of which three were fatal crashes and 446 resulted in injuries. Also in 2022, there were 2,849 police-reported crashes where the contributing factor for “driver fell asleep” was cited. Six of these crashes involved at least one fatality and 1,067 crashes resulted in injuries.

Since college students are among the most at risk for drowsy driving, the Partnership Against Drowsy Driving has been focusing outreach efforts on State University of New York and City University of New York campuses with younger drivers, as well as in counties where statewide crash data reflects a higher incidence of crashes in which the driver fell asleep or drowsiness or fatigue were reported as a contributing factor.

Besides college students, officials said, other groups identified as most at risk of driving while drowsy include commercial drivers, particularly tractor trailer, tour bus and public transit drivers; people who work long hours or late-night shifts; people with sleep disorders; new parents or caregivers of infants and young children; high school students; and young and newer drivers.

Common strategies to avoid drowsiness, such as opening a window, turning on air conditioning or playing loud music should not be relied upon to overcome fatigue. The safest thing to do when experiencing drowsiness while driving is to pull over and find a safe place to sleep.