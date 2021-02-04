NY police agencies plan DWI crackdown for Super Bowl

State and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend.

According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the enforcement campaign will run from Friday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 8. The safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"Super Bowl weekend is an exciting time of year, and I urge all New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving, and law enforcement will be on the road all weekend long to help keep New Yorkers safe. If you drink and drive, you will get caught, so avoid costly and potentially deadly consequences by planning for a safe ride home."

These STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns occur throughout the year. During the recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which was held during the busy holiday season from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued more than 70,000 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and made 2,067 arrests for DWI.