NY prisons report record numbers of assaults on inmates, staff in 2022

Nearly 3,000 assaults were reported in New York state prisons in 2022, a record number that a corrections officers' union blames on the solitary confinement reform law that took effect last year.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said there were 1,489 assaults on staff and 1,486 assaults on incarcerated individuals in 2022. DOCCS notes that "any attack by an incarcerated individual" is considered an assault, including "events where no physical injury occurs and events where any object, including a small object, is thrown at and hits another person."

Assaults on staff have been on the rise over the past decade. The previous high was 1,177 in 2021. Since 2017, attacks on staff have increased by more than 86%.

More than two-thirds of the assaults (1,015) occurred in maximum-security prisons, such as Auburn Correctional Facility. But there was a spike in assaults on staff at medium-security prisons — 430, up from 284 in 2021.

Assaults on incarcerated individuals have fluctuated over the years. There was a decline from 2020 to 2021 (1,108, down from 1,205). But the number increased last year to a record level.

The rising number of assaults is despite a smaller incarcerated population and fewer correctional facilities. As of Jan. 1, prisons housed 31,329 incarcerated individuals, a nearly 57% decrease from a high of 72,649 in 1999. Since 2011, the state has closed 24 correctional facilities. There are now 44 state prisons in New York.

DOCCS has acknowledged the ongoing problem in correctional facilities. Anthony Annucci, the department's acting commissioner, wrote a memo in November calling the recent string of assaults "extremely disturbing."

The department's response to the escalating violence includes implementing a pilot program to deploy body-warn cameras, upgrading fixed camera systems within prisons and the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations now has more than 20 K-9 teams to search for drugs in prisons.

In a statement on Friday, a DOCCS spokesperson said "the safety and well-being of staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority."

"The department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined, and if warranted, incidents will be referred for outside prosecution," the spokesperson added.

But the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union representing corrections officers, believes the increase in violence is due to the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act. The law, which took effect in April 2022, sets limits — no more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 days in a 60-day period — on how long an incarcerated individual can be placed in a special housing unit, or solitary confinement.

For more than a year, NYSCOPBA has urged state lawmakers to repeal HALT. However, the state Legislature that passed HALT will not repeal the law.

"The HALT Act has dismantled any semblance of safety measures for staff or incarcerated individuals alike by stripping the ability to separate violent predators from their prey for any meaningful amount of time and the data clearly reflects that," NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said.

The union highlighted the assault statistics since HALT took effect in April 2022. Over a nine-month period, there was an average of 8.6 assaults per day, up from 6.6 assaults per day before the law's implementation.

Powers said the numbers are "alarming."

"HALT has created a new level of violence our correctional facilities has never experienced before," he added. "Despite what the sponsors of the HALT Act believe, HALT doesn't make our prisons safer, as it has only emboldened the most violent individuals who reside in our facilities."