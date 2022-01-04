NY recognizes Cayuga County for Falcon Park project, awards $400K

A collaboration between the city of Auburn, Cayuga County and Cayuga Community College is one of two local shared services projects recognized by the state on Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Cayuga County will receive $406,601 in matching funds for its participation in the state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative. The county had two projects that produced cost savings for local governments — the Falcon Park project and the county's Office of Real Property Services providing assessment services for the town of Springport.

The city and college advanced a plan to install turf at Falcon Park, which is the longtime home of the Auburn Doubledays. While the baseball team — it now plays in a college wooden bat league — uses the facility, the college is also using the park for three of its sports teams.

According to a Cayuga County Legislature resolution that was adopted in August, the county accepted $356,964.40 from the city. Auburn was reimbursed by the state for its involvement in the shared services project.

The county also received matching funds for its shared services agreement with the town of Springport. In 2019, the county and the town reached an agreement to have the county's Office of Real Property Services handle the assessment duties. At the time, Springport's town assessor position was vacant.

By participating in the shared services initiative, Cayuga is eligible to receive a 95% match of its savings generated through the projects.

"As government officials, it's not only our responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently, but it's also critical that we work consistently to identify savings for hard-working New Yorkers," Hochul said.

Cayuga is one of eight counties that will receive matching funds from the state for shared services. The state is awarding more than $2.7 million in this round of funding.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

