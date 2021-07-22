NY releases some rent aid, but lawmakers say it's too little

ALBANY — New York state has sent out just $117,000 in coronavirus pandemic rent relief money to help bail out struggling landlords and tenants as of Thursday, and lawmakers say that is far too little as the expiration of the state's eviction moratorium nears.

The Legislature plans to hold a hearing soon on the sluggish roll-out of the state's $2 billion rent relief program, which has been plagued by a string of website glitches and poorly trained hotline workers.

Sen. Brian Kavanagh, the Democrat who chairs the Senate housing committee, said the state needs to act now to address complaints.

"They really have got to meet the enormous human need out there to ensure that people can have reasonable faith this program is going to work. They need to get payments out in large numbers soon," Kavanaugh said.

Tenants and landlords statewide have raised alarm about the program's failure to get aid to vulnerable New Yorkers quickly.

Until this week, New York was the only state that hadn't distributed any money from the federally funded rent relief program since January, according to U.S. Treasury data released Thursday.