 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

NY retailers, schools reap rewards from ticket sales for $2B Powerball drawing

  • 0
Lottery Jackpot

Customers lineup to purchase Powerball lottery tickets at a Bedford–Stuyvesant grocery store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The jackpot is at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

 Bebeto Matthews

Retailers and schools will benefit from the nearly three-month buildup to the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot in early November. 

The New York Lottery said Monday that $244.5 million in Powerball tickets were sold for 41 drawings beginning in August. Because no one won the jackpot, it grew to $2.04 billion on Nov. 7. A winning ticket for that drawing was sold in California. 

The state's profits from the Powerball ticket sales — more than $85 million — will be distributed as education aid to New York's public schools. Retailers that sold the Powerball tickets will receive commissions totaling $14.6 million. 

"The numbers speak for themselves: The New York Lottery provides fun and entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers while also repeatedly smashing revenue records for public schools and supporting small businesses across the state," said Brian O'Dwyer, chairman of the New York State Gaming Commission, which oversees the New York Lottery.

People are also reading…

While the jackpot was won by a California resident, New Yorkers won several Powerball prizes over the last few months. One person won a $2 million Powerplay prize and 10 people won $1 million second prizes. There was also one $150,000 Powerplay winner, six $100,000 Powerplay prizes and 116 people won $50,000 each. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This air taxi could ferry you to the airport by 2025 for the cost of an Uber

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News