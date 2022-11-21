NY retailers, schools reap rewards from ticket sales for $2B Powerball drawing

Retailers and schools will benefit from the nearly three-month buildup to the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot in early November.

The New York Lottery said Monday that $244.5 million in Powerball tickets were sold for 41 drawings beginning in August. Because no one won the jackpot, it grew to $2.04 billion on Nov. 7. A winning ticket for that drawing was sold in California.

The state's profits from the Powerball ticket sales — more than $85 million — will be distributed as education aid to New York's public schools. Retailers that sold the Powerball tickets will receive commissions totaling $14.6 million.

"The numbers speak for themselves: The New York Lottery provides fun and entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers while also repeatedly smashing revenue records for public schools and supporting small businesses across the state," said Brian O'Dwyer, chairman of the New York State Gaming Commission, which oversees the New York Lottery.

While the jackpot was won by a California resident, New Yorkers won several Powerball prizes over the last few months. One person won a $2 million Powerplay prize and 10 people won $1 million second prizes. There was also one $150,000 Powerplay winner, six $100,000 Powerplay prizes and 116 people won $50,000 each.