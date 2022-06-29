 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NY returns 1,000 acres of land to Onondaga Nation

The Onondaga Nation will get more than 1,000 acres of its ancestral lands back from New York in one of the largest returns of territory to an indigenous nation by any state. 

The land, which is in Tully Valley, Onondaga County, is comprised of 980 acres of forest and fields and more than 45 acres of flood plains and wetlands. One of the key features of the property is that it includes the headwaters of Onondaga Creek. 

The return is the product of a partnership between the federal government, New York and Onondaga Nation and part of the Onondaga Lake Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Program. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is an agency within the Department of the Interior, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a resolution directing the transfer of land from Honeywell to the Onondaga Nation. 

"This historic agreement represents a unique opportunity to return traditional homelands back to Indigenous people to steward for the benefit of their community," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. "We look forward to drawing upon the Onondaga Nation's expertise and Indigenous knowledge in helping manage the area's valuable wildlife and habitat." 

Honeywell, now a large international company, formed after a merger involving another company, AlliedSignal, that polluted Onondaga Lake. The company released mercury and other hazardous materials into the lake. 

As part of a settlement with the state, Honeywell must complete 18 restoration projects and is required to pay more than $5 million for other projects around the Onondaga Lake Watershed. 

The return of land to the Onondaga Nation is significant. The transfer includes a conservation easement with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to restore natural areas, such as fish and wildlife habitats, and allow for educational and recreational uses. 

The Onondaga Nation will work with federal and state officials to develop a restoration management plan. 

"It is with great joy that the Onondaga Nation welcomes the return of the first substantial acreage of its ancestral homelands," Onondaga Nation Tadodaho Sidney Hill said. "The Nation can now renew its stewardship obligations to restore these lands and waters and to preserve them for the future generations to come." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

